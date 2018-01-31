Dharna violence cases: Shah Mehmood Qureshi gets interim bail

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shah Mehmmod Qureshi on Wednesday gets an interim bail anti-terrorism court in cases related to violence during a sit-in the capital in 2014.

Anti terrorism court ordered Qureshi to pay surety bonds of Rs 100,000. He appeared in the court for the first time after absconding for about two years.

ATC was hearing four cases relating to violence, including destroying of property in the Red Zone, attacking the state TV channel’s building and injuring SSP Junejo during the 2014 sit-in protest.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi are named in all four cases. Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Tahirul Qadri and workers of both parties are also named in the cases.

Islamabad police submitted an interim charge-sheet before the ATC on Tuesday, which named Imran as a suspect and included a list of 14 witnesses against the party chief.

Bails of PTI leaders Shireen Mazari, Arif Alvi and Asad Umar were approved on January 17 after they appeared for the first time in the court in the case after absconding for two years.

In August 2014, violence broke out in the federal capital when PTI and PAT supporters attempted to break a police cordon and storm the PM House, using cranes to remove barricades.

The clashes between police and protesters resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to over 560. Of the injured, 77 were security officials deployed in the Red Zone, including SSP Junejo.

Advertisements