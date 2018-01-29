Disqualification period: Supreme Court summons Nawaz Sharif, Jehangir Tareen on Tuesday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has summoned ouster premier Nawaz Sharif and disqualified leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Jahangir Tareen on Tuesday (tomorrow) in a case to clear the air on their disqualification period under Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution.

Both the leaders were disqualified by the Supreme Court after they were found dishonest under Article 62 (1) (f) of the constitution. The said article does not specify any time period after which the disqualified person can take part in elections.

Deputy registrar of Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry sent notice to Nawaz Sharif and Jehangir Tareen.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar headed the five member bench, comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will hear 17 appeals against disqualification of lawmakers.

The interpretation of the Article, which was much discussed after Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification by the apex court in the Panamagate verdict, will help determine the period of punishment, making it clear whether a number of lawmakers have been disqualified for life or time-specific.

The appeals are pending with the apex court for over one year as these were last taken up by the Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali.

