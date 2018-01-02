District police chief killed in gunmen attack

Monitoring Desk

HERAT: The district police chief was killed and other policemen were after gunmen attacked on them in Farah province of Afghanistan.

Governor’s spokesman, Muhammad Nasir Mehri told local media persons that gunmen ambushed the convoy of Pusht-e-Rod district police chief in Madagan area in which he was killed and few other troops were injured in the attack.

He added that both sides suffered casualties in the clash however he did not have accurate information in this regard.

The armed opponents have not said anything in this regard so far.

