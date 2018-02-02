Doctrine of necessity to legalize dictators in Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that judiciary in Pakistan always letting the dictators to end the democratic government and imposing martial law in the country.

Chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawz (PML-N), Nawaz Sharif said this while speaking to a seminar titled ‘The Future of Democracy in Pakistan on Friday. He added that democracy was always attacked in Pakistan when it starts to strengthen and adding that nexus of dictators and court hampered democracy from prospering in Pakistan.

He said that doctrine of necessity badly damaged the democracy, adding that a segment of the judiciary has ever supported dictators. In the past, the courts validated martial laws on this doctrine, he added.

Former premier added that not a single elected prime minister completed tenure in Pakistan because of the doctrine of necessity badly which badly damaged the democracy.

Nawaz Sharif is in Karachi on two day visit after he reached on Thursday. While chairing a meeting of the party’s provincial executive committee, he vowed to change Karachi and Sindh if his party wins next elections.

