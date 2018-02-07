Dozens IS fighter killed US airstrikes in Jawzjan

Monitoring Desk

JAWZJAN: Dozens of Islamic State (IS) militants were killed after the US Force targeted IS hideouts and carried out airstrikes in northern Jawzjan province of Afghanistan.

Afghan military issued a statement in this regard and it said that the airstrikes were carried out in Darzab district which is home of the IS terrorists.

The IS terrorist groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

In the meantime, officials said that this is the second time the US and Afghan forces have been jointly carrying out airstrikes on IS hideouts in Jawzjan during the past two weeks.

Statements added that at least 70 insurgents have been killed during the counter-terrorism operations so far and around 40 others have sustained injuries.

Advertisements