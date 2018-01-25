Dozens injured in road accidents as fog engulfs Punjab

F.P Report

LAHORE: Dozens of people were injured in a road across Punjab because a dense fog blanketed parts of Punjab Wednesday night and it continued till Thursday morning.

As per details, several sections of the motorway including Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and Gojra as well as from Khanewal and Multan up to Burhan inter-changes were closed for traffic because of heavy fog in part of Punjab.

The motorists have been advised to stay cautious on the road.

According to the reports dozens of people were injured when more than 10 accidents were occurred in on Kasur road of Lahore.

Similarly, in Rahim Yar and Shekhupura, several people were injured as a van and bus turned turtle down.

In addition, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast heavy fog in plain areas and upper parts of Sindh today.

