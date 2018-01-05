Dozens terrorists arrested in Rangers-CTD Karachi operation

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Dozens of suspected terrorists were arrested in a joint operation conducted by Counter Terrorism Department and paramilitary forces at the Sohrab Goth and Mominabad in the wee hours of Friday.

Spokesperson of Rangers told private channel said that explosives, grenades and weapons were also recovered from the arrested terrorists and adding that the personnel are interrogating the arrested terrorists.

Similarly in another raid conducted in Gharbi district of Karachi, as many as nine suspects were arrested after a search operation carried out by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and adding that three of their accomplices managed to escape arrest.

The raids were conducted in different areas, including Orangi Town and Pakistan Bazaar, police stated.

Weapons were recovered from the detainees, who were identified as Ameen, Saddam, Azeem, Jameel, Habib, Rafiq, Latif, Ali, and Shehzad, police added.

One suspect was shot dead, while his accomplice managed to flee arrest, following an alleged police encounter last night here in Qayyumabad locale. Police told that the deceased suspect was wanted in various cases of street crimes.

Advertisements