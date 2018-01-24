Drone strike kills two suspected terrorist in Orakzai agency

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: At least two suspected terrorists were killed in a drone attack in an area of Orkazai Agency on Wednesday. Orakzai Agency is one of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) of Pakistan.

According to private news channel, the drone targeted a house in Dappa Mamazoi area and launched two missiles, in which Haqqani Network commander Ehsan alias Khawari and his companion were killed.

Earlier, on Jan 17, two extremists were killed in a drone strike in an area of Afghanistan, bordering with Pakistan. The drone attack took place in Shanqilay area of Afghanistan.

