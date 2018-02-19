Earthquake, 5.9 magnitude jolts southern Mexico

Monitoring Desk

MEXICO CITY: An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 jolted southern Mexico early on Monday and residents came to the streets after alarms echoed across the capital.

There were no reports of damage so far and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit 32 km (20 miles) east of Santa Catarina Mechoacan in the state of Oaxaca at a depth of 40 km at 12:57 a.m. (0657 GMT).

The earthquake was strong enough to trigger earthquake alarms in Mexico City, more than 200 miles (320 km) away, but was shorter and less intense than one of Friday in the same area that damaged about 1,000 houses.

Mexico has suffered a series of more powerful earthquakes in recent months, including two in September that together killed hundreds of people and brought buildings crashing down.

Advertisements