ECP delists 284 political parties

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has delisted 284 political parties barring their entries in all kinds of general and by elections.

According to the issued notification, these parties have been disqualified for not submitting necessary documents ordered by the ECP under Election Act-2017.

According to the new Election Act, ECP has directed all parties to submit list of their 2000 voters mentioning their phone numbers and registration fee Rs. 20, 0000 till December 02 but just few parties followed the directions and all others ignored.

Failing to meet the issued criterion, the parties have been delisted under clause 5 of Section 202 of Election Act.

Muttahida Qoumi Movement (MQM), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), National Party (NP), Muslim League Functional (MLF), Sunni Tehreek, Aam Admi Party of Pakistan, Aam Admi Tehreek, Ala Kalamullah Farman e Rasool Party, Peoples Party Patriot (PPP) and others have been excluded from the list of political parties and their political activism has been prohibited since now.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamat-e-Islami (JI), Awami National Party (ANP), Pakhtunkhaw Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Pakistan Awami Muslim League (PAML) and dozens of other parties would contest the upcoming general elections.

Denotified parties have the right to appeal against the ECP decision within 30 days before Supreme Court.

