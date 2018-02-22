ECP removes Nawaz Sharif’s name PML-N president

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) removed former disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name as head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after the supreme court decision verdict on Wednesday.

After the removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name as the party president from its record, ECP said that the position now stands vacant.

The ECP added that Nawaz’s name will also be consider to removed as party president from its election record from July 28, 2017.

