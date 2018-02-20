ECP reserves decision on PTI’s petition to not reveal the funding details

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its decision on the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) for not revealing the details of its funding.

In November 2014, the disgruntled PTI founder Akbar S Babar filed a petition in the ECP against PTI for collecting illegal foreign funding.

During the hearing, Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan said that we have been hearing from PTI that the ECP is not a court or tribunal.

The PTI’s counsel, Anwar Mansoor, said during the hearing that the ECP can hear the case but cannot share the details of the PTI funding record with the requester.

The ECP then reserved its decision on PTI’s request of not sharing funding with the petitioner and will announce the verdict on March 7.

The PTI had earlier petitioned the Islamabad High Court challenging the ECP’s jurisdiction to hear the petition.

