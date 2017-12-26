ECP stops 314 political parties from contesting general elections

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As many as 314 political parties were barred from contesting elections 2018 by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under the provisions of Election Act 2017.

The local news channel reported that only 11 per cent got the clearance certificate from ECP to contest the election.

ECP announced that only 38 out of 352 registered political parties have submitted the list of party members and deposited the enlistment fee of Rs 200,000.

ECP added that among the parties that are not eligible to contest the elections are the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), Balochistan National Party, JUI (S) and others.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Awami National Party (ANP), did get the clearance.

As per the private news channel report, 90 per cent of the parties are expected to be de-listed under the Election Act.

