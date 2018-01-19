Eight of a family killed, wounded in Herat explosion

Monitoring Desk

HERAT CITY: At least five members of a family were killed and three others injured in a landmine explosion in the Shindand district of Herat province, an official said on Thursday.

Jilani Farhad, the governor’s spokesman, told media the casualties resulted from a landmine that exploded inside a residence in the Zirkoh area of the district.

According to him, the explosion left five members of the family dead, including children and women. Rhree others were wounded in the incident, he said.

Farhad added owners of the house, in which the blast took place, were relatives of Taliban insurgents. However, he said, the cause of the blast was yet to be ascertained.

