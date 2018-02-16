Eight militants killed, five injured in clashes

Monitoring Desk

FARYAB: Afghan military officials claimed that at least eight militants were killed and five others were injured during the clashes in Faryab province of Afghanistan.

The clashes started between the Afghan forces and the militants in the Qaisar district on Wednesday.

Officials added that the incident took place after militants attacked security posts in Chachakto village.

The Afghan security personnel have not suffered any casualties during the clashes, the Shaheen Corps said, adding that the militants were forced to retreat after the Afghan forces responded to their fire.

Faryab is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern parts of the country where the anti-government armed militant groups are actively operating in a number of its districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

