Eight police killed in Taliban attack on Helmand checkpoint

Monitoring Desk

HELMAND: Eight policemen manning a check-post have been killed and two others wounded in a Taliban attack in southern Helmand province, an official said on Thursday.

Deputy police chief Gul Khan told media that the militants attacked the check-post in Mukhtar Kala area between Greshk and Lashkargah.

He said eight police personnel were killed and two others injured. Reinforcements arrived at the site but could not repulse the attack soon. The militants also suffered casualties, but Khan did not have exact figures.

A security official added that on the condition of anonymity that nine policemen were killed and two wounded in the assault. He suspected one of the security officials might have link with militants.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousaf Ahmadi claimed the fighters overran the post, killing eight policemen, taking one hostage and seizing seven weapons.

