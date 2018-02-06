Elections Act 2017: SC to resume hearing petitions today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday will hear the several petitions challenging the Elections Act 2017. A three member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar will resume hearing the case.

During the last hearing of the case on January 23, senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique appeared before the court and Chief justice remarked that Rafique gives very passionate speeches and should speak for himself in court.

The chief justice also instructed that after the hearing, there will no media talk outside the court.

Barrister Farogh Naseem, representing petitioner Sheikh Rasheed, had said that he is pleading disqualification of one person not the annulment of the entire law.

After the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister in July 2017 in the Panama Papers case, the ruling party managed to amend the Constitution to allow the former premier to retain his chairmanship of the PML-N.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid, MNA Jamshaid Dasti, National Party and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), among others, challenged the law for allowing a disqualified parliamentarian to become a party head.

