Entire Arab world can’t get Sharifs an NRO: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed on Monday said Nawaz Sharif’s clan will not get a National Reconciliation Order (NRO) even if the entire Arab world unites [in the family’s favour].

He was referring to unverified reports linking the former prime minister and his brother Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s current visit to Saudi Arabia with an attempt to seek a ‘deal’ out of their present legal predicaments.

Addressing the media outside the Supreme Court, the vocal opposition leader claimed the Sharifs are not being granted an audience with the Saudi royal family.

“Both brothers are waiting to be summoned [by the Saudi royal leadership] since yesterday,” he claimed.

Rasheed stated further that the time has come to resign [from the assemblies] and come out on the streets. He informed further that Pakistan Peoples Party’s leader and senior advocate Sardar Latif Khosa will represent him in the Hudaibiya and LNG cases. “He [Khosa] promised to represent me in the cases during the recent all parties conference (APC) in Lahore,” said Rasheed, adding that the APC was a success in his opinion and he cannot say the same for others.

