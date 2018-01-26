Erdogan, May discuss operation olive branch over phone

ANKARA (AA): Turkey giv-es “utmost care” to not harm civilians during its military’s operation in the northwestern Afrin region of Syria, Presi-dent Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday.

In a phone conversation, Erdogan and May exchanged views on the latest developments in Syria and Operation Olive Branch launched by the Turkish Army on Saturday to fight threats from PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorist organizations, according to a statement issued by the Turkish Presidency.

Turkish president emphasized that the operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions and self-defense rights under the UN Charter.

Erdogan noted the aim of the operation is to clear Afrin from all terrorist organizations, including Daesh and PYD/PKK.

May, for her part, commended Turkey’s fight against Daesh terrorist organization, and its contribution to defeat the terror group.

The leaders agreed on keeping close contact in forthcoming days to find the solution of Syria issue.

Earlier in the day, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey is not “occupying” Syria’s Afrin with its ongoing Operation Olive Branch.

Addressing the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s provincial heads meeting in capital Ankara, Erdogan said: “We are not occupying Afrin. On the contrary, we are trying to make it a liveable place for the real owners while clearing out terrorists from there.”

Erdogan said the operation was a “clear warning” to those who did not want to understand Turkey’s determination in the fight against terrorism.

The president slammed those who wanted to see the operation as an “occupation movement”. He reiterated that the ongoing operation was directed “purely and simply” against terrorists.

“Here, I once again declare to world. Turkey’s operation in Afrin purely and simply aims at the terrorist organizations and terrorists,” he said.

Advertisements