At every juncture, hurdles created for current government: Sanaullah

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Monday that hurdles were created at every juncture for the current Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government in the last four-and-a-half years.

While speaking to media in Faisalabad, Sanaullah shared that attempts were also made to spread chaos in the country. “Attempts were made to stop development projects in the country, however, we countered all the hurdles and continue working for the people.”

The designs of these forces have been “completely exposed now”, he remarked.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the inauguration ceremony of Sialkot Airport’s international terminal today. PML-N continues to be criticised despite completing projects and working for the benefit of the people, said the PM.

The ruling PML-N government completed projects for the generation of 10,000 Megawatts power, he said, adding “Not only did we resolve electricity crises, we are also working for electricity generation for the coming 15 years.”

The PM added, “attempts were even made to spread disorder in the last four years but PML-N continues to work for the people.”

Advertisements