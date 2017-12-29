Ex-officer of PN shot dead in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Unidentified armed men gunned down a former officer of Pakistan Navy (PN) and fled the scene here on Friday.

SSP Mali Rao Anwaar said that former officer of PN Muhammad Khan Jamali residing in Gulshan-e-Iqbal was on his way to Hyderabad when his vehicle was attacked in Malir.

As a result of firing Muhammad Khan Jamali was killed on the spot and the assailants fled the scene after committing the murder.

SSP Rao Anwaar said that the incident seems to be outcome of personal enmity, however, a case has been registered into the incident and investigation was in progress.

