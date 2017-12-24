Factory equipment burnt into ashes

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The fire fighters succeeded in extinguishing a fire at a factory in Hayatabad’s industrial estate on Saturday after two hours with no casualty reported, an official of the police control Peshawar confirmed.

According to police, the fire erupted in a factory of tissues and diapers in the industrial area with loss of equipment worth millions of rupees. Eight fire trucks, two water browsers and 50 firefighters were used to douse the fire.

The fire department started the cooling process after curbing the flame, which lasted for an hour.

The reason behind the fire could not be ascertained and no casualty was reported in the incident, police confirmed.

