Faizabad sit-in case: Government submits Raja Zafar-ul-Haq report in IHC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday submitted the sealed report of Raja Zafar-ul-Haq committee probing changes in the Finality of Prophethood oath in the Constitution, in the Islamabad High Court.

The IHC had given the government until 1pm today to submit the report.

During the hearing of the Faizabad sit-in case, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was annoyed at the government for failing to submit the report of the committee.

The Raja Zafar-ul-Haq headed committee was formed including Interior minister Ahsan Iqbal and Climate change minister Mushahidullah Khan.

The committee was responsible to find out those who were responsible for the changes in the oath regarding the Finality of Prophethood when the Elections Act 2017 was passed last year.

The judge warned the government officials present in court to submit the report by 1pm today, adding that otherwise the prime minister will be summoned in person and contempt notices issued to the relevant ministers and secretaries.

Moreover, Justice Siddiqui ruled that the court will now conduct daily proceedings of the case.

Late last year, a religious party protested against the amendment in the oath, which was later reversed by the government, and ended its protest after an agreement was reached with the government, which included the resignation of Law Minister Zahid Hamid.

Advertisements