Fake encounter: CTD AIG Sanaullah Abbasi contacts IG KP in Naqeebullah killing probe

KARACHI: Sanaullah Abbasi, Additional Inspector-General (AIG) of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has contacted the Inspector-General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and demanded his assistance in the extra-judicial killing probe of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

AIG Sanaullah told private news channel that IGP KP Salahudin Mehsud has assured his support and transferring the Naqeebullah’s family to Karachi under full security for their participation in the investigation.

Sanaullah added that the committee will have regular sessions and will show progress too.

Earlier on January 13, Naqeebullah was among four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team headed by Malir SSP Rao Anwar in Shah Latif Town. However, his family later stated that Naqeebullah was innocent and gunned down in a fake encounter.

Also on Sunday, six police officials were suspended after the probe committee formed over the extrajudicial killing found the 27-year-old to be innocent.

SHO Amanullah Marwat, who was removed from his post on Friday, has been suspended, along with ASI Fida Hussain, Head Constables Syed Sadaqat Shah and Mohsin Abbas, and Constables Raja Shamim Mukhtar and Rana Riaz Ahmad.

This follows the removal on Saturday of SSP Anwar from his post. Anwar’s name has also been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the recommendation of the probe committee, sources said.

On January 18, the Inspector-General Police Sindh, Allah Dino Khawaja, ordered the formation of a three-member committee, headed by CTD’s Abbasi, to probe the extrajudicial killing.

On January 20, the committee found the 27-year-old innocent, sources informed Geo News. According to the initial investigation report, the committee had termed Anwar’s allegations against Naqeebullah baseless.

