Farhan Akhtar ready to complete Don 3

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar is all set to start shooting the third installment of Don. Farhan Akhtar was last seen on the big screen in Lucknow Central, didn’t do too well.

After his last film was flop, it hasn’t deterred the actor and director and now he is keen to direct the Don 3.

Indian media reported that Farhan taken a break from everything to finish the script and even he had several discussions with Shah Rukh Khan.

The media reported that the production is considering Deepika Padukone for the leading role in the film but still nothing has been finalized.

