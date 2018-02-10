Farooq Sattar issues last warning to Rabita Committee members

F.P. Report

KARACHI : Deadlock between the two Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) factions remained intact on Saturday as Farooq Sattar issued last warning to the Rabita Committee members and MPAs present in Bahadurabad to return back till Sunday.

The MQM-P chief while criticizing the Bhadurabad faction announced to send them a show-cause notice today. In a meeting held at PIB Colony, Sattar revealed the story of inner differences to the assembly members.

He made it evident in his address that the dispute is not about allotting senate ticket to Kamran Tessori but the fact is that Amir Khan wants to get hold of the entire party.

Sattar asserted that Amir Khan intends to become MQM-Haqeeqi two. He asked the party members whether they will allow it to happen, to which they assured Sattar of their support.

On the other MQM-P’s Bahadurabad faction has maiatined that the Rabita Committee will return to PIB Colony if Farooq Sattar is willing to implement on minus-Tessori formula.

Party leader Faisal Sabzwari has said that they are also running out of patience now as Sattar failed to come in Bahdurabad despite repeated requests. He articulated that they will decide later whether to respond to the show-cause notice or not if any is issued to them.

Member of arbitration committee Rauf Siddiqui arrived at Bahadurabad with Farooq Sattar’s recommendations but Rabita Committee members remained insistent on their minus-Tessori demand.

The faction declared that they will tender an apology and take back letter written to Election Commission only if Farooq Sattar follows the minus-Tessori formula.

Yesterday, Rabita Committee wrote to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to withdraw authority of Dr Farooq Sattar to issue ticket to party candidates to contest in Senate elections.

Sources privy to the party have reported on a meeting convened by party leaders in Bahadurabad claiming that the participants have agreed to challenge power of Sattar to issue party tickets.

The committee has decided for Khalid Maqbool Siddique to be entitled to issue the tickets, reportedly.

However, according to the rules, Dr Sattar holds the right and authority over issuance of tickets being the head of the political party.

Sources privy to the election commission reported that a party head is required to sign for the issuance of ticket to any candidate.

MQM-P was seen divided in factions after Sattar nominated Kamran Tessori for Senate elections but party leaders disagreed with the recommendation. Dr Sattar suggested the name of deputy convener Tessori for the ticket which was opposed by senior deputy convener Amir Khan.

