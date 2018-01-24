FATA Jr Squash Championship begins

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The qualifying rounds of the first FATA National Junior Squash Championship got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Tuesday. A total of 170 players turned up from across Pakistan by taking part in four different categories comprising Under-11, Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17.

President FATA Olympic Association Shahid Khan Shinwari graced the occasion as chief guest and formally inaugurated the Championship right in the morning. Asad Khan, Secretary General of the Shinwari Welfare Organization, former World Champion Qamar Zaman, PAF Academy coaches, players and Chief Referee Pakistan Squash Federation Munawar Zaman, Kamran Khan, Asghar Khan, Maqsood Hanif were also present.

The first FATA National Junior Squash Championship jointly organizing by FATA Olympic Association and Shinwari Welfare Organization. The National Junior Squash Championship is a step forward toward the establishment of FATA Squash Association under the supervision of Pakistan Squash Federation. Shahid Khan Shinwari lauded President Pakistan Squash Federation Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman for extending support to FATA Olympic Association and youth of FATA. Qamar Zaman on this occasion said that due chance would be given to the players of FATA to part of the overall four categories of the Championship.

Shahid Khan Shinwari on this occasion underlined the need for development of sports infrastructure for the trials youth. He said that the developmental of sports infrastructure would be linked up with the ongoing rehabilitation work in progress under aegis Pakistan Army in various agencies.

He said the youth have been suffered badly so for their rehabilitation and bringing those traumatized youth back to life again they are fully focusing on holding different sports activities with the help of Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs FATA.

Qamar Zaman assured that he would always be available as far as promotion of squash in tribal areas. He said it is certainly a new beginning, adding, “There is no dearth of talent in tribal areas and if they would provide opportunities these tribal youth could come up at national and international levels in no time.

Asad Khan Shinwari on this occasion urged upon all to come up and play their due role for helping the FATA youth. He said now potential squash players are also coming to the main pool of talent but only those who could affords such facilities and having resources. Asad Khan disclosed that the male players of FATA have won bronze medal in the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Games which is very encouraging on the part of the youth of FATA. The FATA National Junior Squash Championship is carrying a prize money of Rs. 0.2 million. He also thanked Qamar Zaman for supporting squash activities in FATA.

In the Under-17 Adnan Wajid beat Rafi Ullah by 3-0, Subhan Ahmed of Punjab beat Hamza Aslam of Punjab by 3-1, Abu Bakar beat Uzair Khan by 3-0, Fafeez of Punjab beat Atif Malik of Punjab by 3-0, Obaid Ullah of Sindh beat Zargham Khan of KP by 3-0, Asad Ullah of PAF bat Waqas Amir by 3-0, Muhammad Owais Usman beat Usman Khan by 3-0, Arbab Mohammad beat Muhammad Feroz by 3-0, in the Under-15 event Fahad Sharif beat Javed Hussain by 3-0, Asad Afzal of Punjab beat Muhammad Din by 3-0, Saad Zubair beat Muhammad Miustafa by 3-0, Nouman beat Abas Bokhari of Punjab by 3-0 and Talha Iqbal beat Taimur Khan by 3-0.

In the Under-13 Ihtisham Ali beat Ahmad Javed by 3-0, Abu Zar Imtiaz beat Owais Ullah by 3-0, Muhammad Saleh beat Saboor Khan of Punjab by 3-0. In the Under-11 Ibrahim Zeb beat Muhammad Yaha Bilal by 3-1, Zalan Khan of Balochistan beat Shayan Khan by 3-0, Nabile Khan of Balochistan beat Saif Ullah by 3-0, Obaid Ullah beat Zikria Sher, Huraira beat Muhammad Azan by 3-0, Raja Sikander of Punjab beat Mubeen Ali.

