FATA’s signature drive starts across country

LANDI KOTAL: Signature campaign to file petition for merging of the tribal belt into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was initiated here at Bacha Khan square, main Landi Kotal bazaar on Tuesday.

The drive was organized under the auspice of FATA Youth Jirga(FYJ) and large number of political workers, students, maliks and general masses expressed their willingness in favor of merging of FATA in KP by conducted their signs.

Speaking on the occasion executive member of FYJ from Khyber Agency, Adnan Shinwari said that the purpose of the activity was to create awareness among the tribesmen pertaining their rights and to make public opinion that merging in KP was the suitable choice in prevailed situation that could remove sense of deprivation of the tribal.

He added that such kind of drive had been initiated in front of Peshawar, Islamabad and Lahore press clubs and in all Tribal Agencies to sustain pressure on the government and to convoy massage to the authorities actually what the tribesmen want. “Usually movement is carry out for freedom but it is a unique campaign that has begun for merging of FATA in KP”, Shinwari argued.

FYJ, he maintained was purely non-political organization and had supported and representation of all political parties and non-government organizations with the aim to educate the tribal of benefits of merging of the tribal into KP. The country stability and peace is linked with unification of FATA with KP with addition of securing of all fundamental rights of the tribal, he added.

