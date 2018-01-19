Fazal discusses important issues with Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Ameer Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazalur Rehman separately called on co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari and Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sahrif and discussed with them important issues relation the prevailing political and overall situation in the country.

Maulana Fazalur in the backdrop of reinstate of Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) has accelerated the momentum of political activities as he met with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House in Lahore and discussed present political situation and other crucial issues with him.

During the meeting, both leaders reiterated the pledge to make joint efforts for the strengthening of democracy and parliament.

Later, the JUI-F chief also called on Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif and both strongly condemned the PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid statements, in which they hurled derogatory statements against parliament, during Mall Road protest.

Speaking on the occasion, Mualana Fazal said that Parliament was supreme institution and abusive language against it tantamount to disrespect of sanctity of people’s representative institution.

On the occasion, CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif lauded the role of Maulana for the stability of democracy.

