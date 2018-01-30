FC apprehends 10 terror suspects in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI (APP): Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan Tuesday apprehended 10 suspects during multiple intelligence-based operations (IBOs), according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The IBOs, conducted in Dera Murad Jamali and Dera Bugti areas, resulted in the recovery of weapons and ammunition including explosives, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), anti-personnel mines, hand grenades, accessories of different weapons, and a large number of ammunitions the ISPR said in a statement.

In similar IBOs conducted on January 25, FC Balochistan had apprehended 20 terror suspects from Dera Murad Jamali, Pashtoon Abad, Sangan, and Shahreg areas. Weapons and ammunition including explosives, grenades, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and communication equipment were recovered.

