FC arrests 20 suspected terrorists in Balochistan: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) has said on Sunday that at least 20 suspected terrorists were arrested in operations conducted by Frontier Corps (FC) on intelligence-based in Buleda, Gish Kaur, Tratha and Pishin areas of Balochistan.

According to the ISPR, the forces also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including RPG rockets, sub-machine guns and sniper rifle ammunition, laptops, GPS and other communication equipment in the operations.

Earlier, on February 6, in a similar operation, the FC had apprehended 11 suspects and recovered weapons and ammunition, including explosives, mines, detonators and fuses, mobile sims and communication equipment.

Advertisements