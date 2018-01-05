FC personnel injured in IED attack in Mohmand Agency

F.P. Report

GHALANAI: Frontier Corps (FC) official was injured in Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion in Aingar area of Mohmand Agency on Friday.

Political administration told media persons that FC vehicle hit the IED in Aingar area of the Mohmand agency in result one FC personnel was injured in it.

The injured was shifted to a hospital where he is under treatment.

Security forces cordoned off the area and started search operation for the arrest of the culprits.

The agency borders the Afghan provinces of Nangarhar and Kunar, and is often witness to terrorist attacks from across the border as well as from militants inside the agency.

