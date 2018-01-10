Federal Cabinet meeting likely to discuss appointment of IG Sindh issue today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet will meet today under the chair of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and likely to discuss the matter of appointing a new Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for Sindh.

According to sources, Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti, Captain Arif Nawaz Khan and Mehr Khaliq Dad Lak are likely to be considered for new IG Sindh post.

Earlier, Sindh government this month once again demanded the federal government to appoint Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti as the new IG Sindh.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister of Information for Sindh on Saturday has said that the centre is creating problems by attempting to appoint a replacement of Khawaja.

The court “orders demand that a 22-grade officer is appointed as the province’s police chief,” Shah said, following a session of the Sindh Cabinet.

Advertisements