Federal govt. grants 60 days extension to Afghan refugees

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Abbasi chaired a meeting of the Federal Cabinet at Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday which gave approval of various agenda items.

The Federal Cabinet in its meeting approved the following agenda items: Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Chinese Academy of Sciences and Pakistan Meteorological Department to Promote Science Technology & Innovation Cooperation.

MoU between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and Republic of Sao Tome and Principe on Bilateral Consultation.

Approval for Signing of Executive Programme of Cultural Agreement between the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the People’s Republic of China for the year 2018-2022.

Ratification of the Decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCE) in its meeting held on 12-12-2017. Ratifica-tion of the Decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (CCE) of the Cabinet in its meeting held on 29-12-2017.

Ratification of the Decision taken by the ECC of the Cabinet in its meeting held on 05-01-2018.

The Cabinet approved grant of 60 days extension in the Proof of Registration (POR) Cards for Afghan Refugees.The Cabinet also approved extension of Prime Minister’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme for less developed areas.

Chairman HEC informed the Cabinet that the Scheme would be extended to 114 districts in various parts of the country including Baloch-istan, Sindh, Khyber Paktu-nkhwa, South Punjab, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK.

Appointment of Protector of Emigrants, Rawalpindi and Peshawar was also approved by the Cabinet.

Advertisements