FIA’s Wajid Zia appears before NAB court 

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Additional Director of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wajid Zia has appeared on Thursday before the accountability court hearing corruption references against the former finance minister, Senator Ishaq Dar.

Wajid Zia, who was also the former head of Joint Investigation Team which was formed by Supreme Court against the Sharif family, investigation officer of the case, Nadir Abbas, is also present in court to record his statement.

During the hearing Wajid Zia informed the court that he submitted all the documents and final report in the Supreme Court.

Judge Muhammad Bashir observed that they will write to the apex court’s registrar once more to be provided the JIT report.

The court also decided that it can record Zia’s statement on Feb 12.

Ishaq Dar, the former finance minister and close aide of Pakistan Muslim League-N Chief Nawaz Sharif, is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

A reference against him was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case. Following his indictment, Dar has been a no-show in the proceedings after he departed for London in October last year seeking medical treatment.

Advertisements