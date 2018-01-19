First-ever Azizi Bank branch opens in Paktika

Monitoring Desk

SHARAN: The privately-run Azizi Bank has opened a branch in the capital of southeastern Paktika province in response to consistent demand from residents.

Deputy Governor Attaullah Fazli said their tireless efforts had resulted in improved security in Paktika, encouraging the private sector to invest in the province.

He hoped with the opening of the Azizi Bank branch, people would find easy access to banking services on one hand and youth would get jobs on the other.

Azizi Bank Manager Abdul Wali told Pajhwok Afghan News they were a standard and well-equipped financial institution that wanted to extend services to other provinces as well.

A tribal elder from Sharan, Wakil Badshah, said in addition to efforts by tribal elders and local authorities, Pajhwok had also played a role in encouraging the bank to open its branch in the province.

He said inhabitations would provide all-out support to the bank’s employees. In the past, only Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) and Kabul Bank had branches in the province. But people were not satisfied with their services.

