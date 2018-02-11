Five killed as bus plunges into ravine in Mastung

F.P. Report

QUETTA: As many as five passengers were killed and 15 others injured after a bus plunged into a ravine near Luck Pass in Mastung District of Balochistan on late Saturday night.

Levies officials told, the passenger bus was travelling to Karachi from Quetta and the accident occurred when the driver of the vehicle lost control of the steering as the road had turned slippery due to the rain.

The injured and bodies of the deceased were shifted to Quetta Civil Hospital and Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Hospital.

Earlier, in October 2017, a major accident in Mastung occurred in October 2017, in which 14 people had died and 30 were injured.

