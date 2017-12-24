Five KP seats increased in National Assembly

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Five seats have been increased in KP constituencies in National Assembly as part of delimitation bill. The extra seats are expected to be given to Peshawar, Swat and Tank.

However, the final decision will be taken after new delimitation of constituencies. Currently, KP’s seats in National Assembly are numbered 35 which will increase to 40 after new delimitation. However, it has been decided to change rather than increase seats of KP in National Assembly according to the Electoral Reforms Act. General seats amount to 99 in assembly.

According to the latest census, each seat of National Assembly should be based on a constituency with a population of 7,91, 000 people while each seat of provincial assembly should be based on a population of more than 3,00,000 people. Currently there are 11 constituencies in Peshawar with regard to population while new delimitation in constituencies will allow Peshawar to obtain three extra constituencies while Swat and Lower Dir are also expected to have one extra constituency each. On the other hand, Abbottabad, Swabi, Haripur, Charsadda, and Chitral will lose one provincial assembly seat each.

Advertisements