ZABUL (TOLONews): At least five police soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack in Zabul province, local officials said on Saturday.

Zabul police said Taliban insurgents attacked a police check post in Mullah Din area of Qalat city.

According to the police, the Taliban also took weapons from the check post with them.

According to Zabul police they conducted an operation in the area following the attack but no details were provided.

Taliban has not commented on the attack.