FO rejects accusations of supporting Haqqani, Afghan Taliban

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly rejected the allegations of supporting the Haqqani network and Afghan Taliban and adding that no one would be allowed to use its land against any neighbors.

He added that Pakistan continuing the fight against terrorism and rendering sacrifices for the cause of global peace and that Pakistan will not allow its land to be used against any of its neighboring countries.

Dr Faisal added Pakistan also expects the same from its neighbors to stop using its land against us. He reiterated that Afghanistan should be focusing on eliminating safe havens of the TTP and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar in Afghanistan, whose terrorists are continuously targeting innocent civilians in Pakistan

FO spokesman claimed that Pakistan has constructed 975 posts along its border with Afghanistan, while Afghanistan has built nearly 200 posts only.

Dr Faisal further added that Pakistan wants a peaceful solution of the Afghan issue as per the wishes of the Afghan public and also added that Pakistan wants immediate and dignified return of Afghan refugees to their country.

The Foreign Office briefing comes in the wake of a high-level Afghan delegation visit to Pakistan earlier this week, during which the Afghan interior minister and the chief of National Directorate of Security met with Prime Minister Shahid Khan Abbasi.

