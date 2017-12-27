Focus on to provide quality education to FATA’s youth: Jhagra

F.P. Report

WANA: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that it is the top most priority of the incumbent government to provide standard education to the youth of FATA. He further said that peace has been restored due to success of operation Zarb e Azab, sacrifices rendered by trible people and concrete steps taken by the incumbent government.

He expressed these views at Cadet College Spinkai, where he was addressing the audience on the occassion of first parents day as a chief guest. Beside others, General office command, members of the board of governors, faculty of Cadet College, Political Agent Zafarul Islam Khattak, Cadets and their parents were also present on this occassion. March past, gymnastic and pt show was done by cadets. While appreciating the performance of the cadets, Governor added, ” youth is the asset of this nation and it is our responsibility to pave way for their success. He further added that in this highly technologically competitive environment, parents, teachers and the government can play a pivotal role in the character building of youngesters. He found it encouraging that where Cadet college Spinkai offers a quota for local youth, it also offers admissions on merit. Refferring to various indicators of success, he appreciated the performance of Cadet College that in such a short span of time, it has achieved alot and become a mark of excellence. Awards were distributed among students achieving distinctions.

Later on the governor also addressed a representative Jirga of Mehsud tribe and appreciated the sacrifices made by tribals for the progress and prosperity of the nation.

