Am following every single aspect of Mardan case: Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said that he is following every single aspect of Asma rape-and-murder case.

In his interview with a private television channel, Imran Khan said that the law enforcement agencies took notice of the brutal incident which took place in Mardan within 24 hours. “Ask the parents of the deceased girl if they are satisfied with the investigation or not,” Khan said.

The PTI chairman stated that eight of the nine suspects involved in the Dera Ismail Khan incident, in which where a teenage girl was forced to walk naked through the village streets, have been apprehended.

The Peshawar High Court has praised the performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He further stated that 55 suspects out of 57 suspects in Mashal Khan lynching case have been arrested by the law enforcement agencies. He added, “Police is taking action. There is no pressure on the institution”.

“No influential figure can pressurize KP Police,” he added.

Advertisements