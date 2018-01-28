Footballs made in Pakistan to be used in FIFA World Cup 2018

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Alexey Dedov has said that his country will be using footballs manufactured in the Pakistani city of Sialkot for use in matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup scheduled to be held in Russia this summer.

“Pakistan is one of the most renowned countries in the world in the manufacture of sport equipment,” Dedov was quoted as saying. “We want to enhance our cooperation with Pakistan to other sectors as well,” he added.

The city of Sialkot is famous all over the world for producing the finest quality of sport goods. Footballs manufactured in the country have also been a part of the footballing extravaganza since a long time.

Advertisements