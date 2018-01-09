Some forces pulling strings of Qadri: Marriyum Aurangzeb

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State of Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb has claimed that some forces are pulling strings of strings of Tahir-ul-Qadri with the aim to destabilize the country.

She said this on Tuesday while talking to media persons. She questioned that why PAT chief repeatedly visiting Canada from Pakistan.

She added that Qadri is working on the directions of some powers and the godfathers and they need to be disclosed who want to disturb the peace of the country.

The people of Pakistan are aware of the situation and the reality of these leaders and will reject their confrontation politics, she added.

The government is facing increasing pressure from PAT, flanked by major opposition parties, for resignations of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah ended on Sunday after the Model Town incident report.

Qadri announced a countrywide protest movement against the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) government which will commence from January 17.

Advertisements