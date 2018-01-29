Foreign funding case: IHC rejects PTI’s appeal against ECP jurisdiction

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf petition for challenging the jurisdiction of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the foreign funding case on Monday.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani of IHC issued a short order after he reserved verdict on Friday.

The disgruntled leader of PTI, Akbar Babar filed a case in 2014 in ECP to disqualify PTI Chairman Imran Khan for allegedly taking funds from illegal sources and irregularities in the bank accounts of the party.

Babar also accused PTI chief illegally transfer $3 million which was collected by PTI chief in Middle East accounts.

Later, the PTI had challenged the jurisdiction of the ECP by maintaining that it cannot provide its bank account details to the poll body as technically it has become a party against it.

Now, A five-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) retired Justice Sardar Raza Mohammad Khan, will hear the foreign funding case against the PTI on February 7.

