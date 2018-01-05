Former air chief Asghar Khan Dies at 96

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: First Muslim Chief of Pakistan Air Force, Asghar Khan passed away on Friday morning in Abbottabad.

The family sources confirmed his demise. Asghar Khan was 96 years old and is survived by a son and several grandchildren.

Family forces informed that Asgahr Khan funeral will be held after the Friday prayers at a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) base in Islamabad today while burial will be held on Saturday in his native village of Nawa Shehar, Abbottabad.

Asghar Khan became the first native Commander-in-Chief of PAF In 1957 and After retiring from the PAF, he became the president of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) which he headed until 1968.

In 1970, Khan founded the Tehreek-e-Istiqlal, but the party could not dent the vote bank of other major parties of the time, such as the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Later, Khan merged his party with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2012.

