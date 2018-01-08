Former Iranian President Ahadinejad arrested: media report

Monitoring Desk

TEHRAN: Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was arrested by the Iranian regime headed by Ali Khamenei has in Shiraz city for encouraging the protestors against the government in Bushehr city of Iran.

Iranian media reported that the former president Ahmadinejad was under house arrest on the order of Khamenei.

Earlier, in December Ahmadinejad visited Busher city and criticized the President Hasan Rouhani and government and adding that Iran suffered from mismanagement and alleged that the government believe that they own the land and that the people are an ignorant society.

The Iranian government claimed that at least several people were killed in the uprising which was started on December 22 However, opposition announced that the toll has reached 50.

