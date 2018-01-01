Foundations of prosperous, developed pakistan laid: Shehbaz Sharif

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM), Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said the foundations of a prosperous and developed Pakistan have been laid as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) has opened the doors of secure foreign investment in the country.

Talking to different delegations of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) in Saudi Arabia on Monday, Shehbaz Sharif said that CPEC is a game-changer initiative in the real sense at the global level.

He said that the revolution of economic development is knocking at our doors and many more employment opportunities are being created for lakhs of skilled persons in the country. The friendly countries are jubilant while the enemy is unnerved due to the CPEC Project.

The Chief Minister said that overcoming of load-shedding in the year 2017 was an important achievement of the PML-N government as it has wriggled the country out of the crises inherited in the past and moved Pakistan towards development. The mega projects of public welfare which have been set up in Punjab and other parts of the country are a conspicuous proof of public friendly policies of the government.

He maintained that the era of politics of personal interests is over and now we will have to think only for public welfare and national development. We shall continue to move further with full commitment for bringing national development and prosperity at the grassroots.

Shehbaz Sharif pointed out that there is no resemblance of the development projects in the history of the country which have been completed during the last four years with utmost transparency, quality and speed. National as well as international bodies have acknowledged the policy of maintaining transparency at different occasions.

He said that development of less-developed areas has been given particular importance to ensure composite development. The Orange Line Metro Train will prove as the best transport project in the history of the country to benefit lakhs of citizens everyday and it is sanguine that this project is rapidly moving towards completion.

Meanwhile, lakhs of citizens of Multan, Lahore and Rawalpindi-Islamabad are fully benefiting from the wonderful metro bus service in their cities and keeping this thing in view, the government is completing such projects of public importance on priority basis, concluded the Chief Minister.

