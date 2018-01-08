Four cricketers arrested in Indian occupied Kashmir for honoring Pakistani national anthem before match

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: Police arrested four Kashmiri cricketers in Bandipor district of Indian occupied Kashmir on Sunday for honoring the Pakistani national anthem before the start of a cricket match.

According to The Times of India police also registered cases against the two teams for participating in the cricket match which was played on January 4 in the area and arrested four players for honoring the Pakistani national anthem, after a video of them doing so went viral on social media.

The players in the video were seen wearing the green jerseys of Pakistan national cricket team.

Senior Superintendent of Police Zulfiqar Asad told Indian media outlet that cases were registered under section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Act against the two teams participating in the cricket match. However, only four cricketers were arrested.

A similar incident had taken place in April last year when a group of youth Kashmiris were arrested after a video clip viral which showed them wearing green uniform of Pakistan’s national team.

