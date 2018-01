F.P. Report

MIANWALI: The police arrested four gamblers, recovered cash and other gambling material during a raid here on Sunday.

The police on a tip-off raided a gambling den in Kundian area of Mianwali district. Four gamblers were arrested during the operation besides recovery of thousands of rupees cash and other gambling material. The police confiscated the recovered cash, gambling material and after registering a case against the detainees have started the investigation.

